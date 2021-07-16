Operation BBQ Relief brings West Virginia veterans together for friendship, cooking

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The smell of barbecue hung in the air, and the sound of laughter filled a sunny afternoon on Thursday at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center, as veterans from the center joined together with representatives from Operation BBQ Relief and the Office of Emergency Management for the Veterans Health Administration and connected over a love of barbecue.

Thursday marked Day 4 of a week of events with the entities, a week of events for the veterans at the VA.

The week began with two days of one group learning the ins and outs of barbecuing, including a competition for the Barbecue Basics program, followed by a day recognizing the staff, feeding all the shifts, as well as supplying 500 meals to the Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission. The final two days of the week mirrored the first, the second competition for clients happening today. Fifty veterans were able to participate in the educational program.

The classes provided a balance of life lessons for the veterans and an opportunity to connect and enjoy themselves…

