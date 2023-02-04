Olen Jones, former WVSOM president, remembered as ‘humble servant,’ visionary leader

WV Press Release Sharing

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – One of the most beloved figures from the West Virginia School

of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) history, Olen E. Jones Jr., Ph.D., passed away Jan.

31 at the age of 85.

As WVSOM’s fourth president, Jones led the school from 1987 to 2009, making him the

longest-serving president in its history. He helped guide WVSOM through an era of

prosperity thanks to his 10-year master plan that outlined a path for immense growth.

During Jones’ time leading WVSOM, the school was brought under West Virginia’s Board

of Trustees as a unit of the state’s university system. WVSOM’s class size increased, and

several new campus buildings were constructed, including the Fredric W. Smith Science

Building, the Roland P. Sharp Alumni Conference Center, the Founders Activity Center,

the Admissions Center and the Center for Technology and Rural Medicine. Jones also led

the charge to construct a building to house the Robert C. Byrd Clinic.

James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s current president, was a faculty member and

administrator during Jones’ presidency. He remembered Jones as a trailblazer who

helped safeguard the school’s future.

“Dr. Jones is one of the giants on whose shoulders we stand. Quite frankly, I do not

believe WVSOM would be here today if it wasn’t for him,” Nemitz said. “He secured the

school’s place as a state institution and provided for its financial security. Under his

leadership, WVSOM saw significant growth in students, employees, buildings and funds

and was established as a national leader in osteopathic medical education. We owe a

great debt of gratitude to Dr. Jones.”

Bob Foster, D.O., WVSOM’s assistant dean for osteopathic medical education, noted

that in addition to advancing the school’s physical facilities, Jones helped improve its

financial well-being, impacting the school in a way that positioned it for sustained

growth for years to come.

“Dr. Jones made WVSOM one of the most financially prepared higher

education institutions in West Virginia,” Foster said. “He not only turned an

aging former military school into a beautiful campus, but helped make it a

cutting-edge medical school to train rural primary care physicians. That was WVSOM’s

mission since its inception; Dr. Jones just made it complete. He and I didn’t always see

eye to eye, but he was a great president who took the school from hard times to being

No. 1 in the state in many areas.”

Jones earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University and a Ph.D.

degree in education administration from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.,

before setting out on a career that would include top positions at West Virginia’s higher

education institutions. Before joining WVSOM, he served in various leadership roles at

Marshall University, including dean of students, provost and executive vice president.

In 1996, Jones won the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine’s Dale

Dodson Award for his contributions to the advancement of osteopathic medical

education. Other awards he received include a “50 Most Powerful People in West

Virginia” designation from West Virginia Executive magazine and recognition as Business

Leader of the Year by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce.

In an interview published in a 1998 edition of a WVSOM publication called Appalachian

Focus, Jones summarized his intentions for the school — goals he would ultimately help

the institution meet and exceed.

“When the name WVSOM is mentioned, I hope quality will be the immediate

association. As president, I will establish the standards which will become the basis for

that quality, for excellence,” he said. “I think there is already a nucleus of fine staff,

faculty and certainly students here, and there is a history of quality within these

elements. It is this community, the institution itself, that is making a tremendous impact

on health care delivery within the state of West Virginia and the various Appalachian

states that we serve.”

Jones’ legacy at WVSOM includes two merit scholarships established in his name: the

West Virginia Emulation Endowment Trust/Dr. Olen E. Jones Jr. Scholarship, awarded to

West Virginia students based on literary and scholastic attainments, morality and

leadership, and the Olen E. Jones Jr. and WVSOM Foundation Academic Achievement

Award, awarded to a student graduating in the top 10 percent of the class.

Heather Ratliff, D.O., a WVSOM Class of 2004 alumna who also served as a faculty

member during Jones’ presidential tenure, praised his ability to selflessly bring out the

best in those around him.

“He was the epitome of a humble servant,” Ratliff said. “He expressed enormous,

sincere praise to others for their work without ever tooting his own horn, and he made

students — including me — believe they could accomplish anything. His

smile, like his kindness, truly made the world a better place.”

David Nicholas, D.O., a WVSOM Class of 1993 graduate and past president of the

WVSOM Alumni Association, worked with Jones while serving as chair of the school’s

Board of Governors. He called Jones “a true gentleman” and said his efforts extended

far beyond helping WVSOM achieve its goals.

“Dr. Jones was always kind, professional, and cared deeply about WVSOM and its

mission. He set the wheels in motion for the development of the beautiful campus we

have today, and he worked tirelessly with West Virginia’s governors and legislators

promoting not only WVSOM, but health care throughout the state and Appalachia,”

Nicholas said.

