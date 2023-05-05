Oak Hill and Beckley participate in National Day of Prayer

By Rick Barbero, Register-Herald of Beckley

OAK HILL, W.Va. — Approximately 50 people gathered around the flag pole on Main Street in Oak Hill Thursday for the annual National Day of Prayer.

This year’s theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” from James 5:16B.

Residents in Oak Hill and surrounding areas took part in this designated day of prayer, when the entire nation was asked to pray at the same time, at noon. The event locally was at the flag pole on Main Street, Oak Hill, near the Lively Amphitheater.

Volunteers and local church representatives also offered Beckley’s National Day of Prayer 2023 on Thursday, May 4, at the Jim Word Memorial Park gazebo.

Church representatives, readers and singers were scheduled approximately every 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in Beckley.

Read more in the Register-Herald at https://www.register-herald.com/