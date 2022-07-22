NRGRDA hosts meeting to prioritize regional environmental concerns 

WV Press Release Sharing

HINTON, W.Va. – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) convened a July 21 meeting at the Summers County Courthouse in Hinton to prioritize regional environmental concerns and seek solutions among the broad-based federal, state, and local officials in attendance.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority convened a stakeholder meeting with the director of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and key stakeholders July 21 at the Summers County Courthouse to address regional infrastructure priorities.



Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, said the meeting to discuss infrastructure priorities throughout the communities adjacent to the nation’s newest national park was driven by the availability of Adam Ortiz, Director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Region III.

“Mr. Ortiz’s visit to Summers County offered a ripe opportunity to convene key stakeholders to delve into barriers to implementation of infrastructure projects and explore reworking existing tools so that the unprecedented amount of infrastructure funding is more easily accessed.”

NRGRDA staff and Ortiz were part of a group of 29 individuals from the following federal, state, local, non-profit, and private sector.