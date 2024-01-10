Notice of expected presidential candidate filing set for today at 4 pm

Mac Warner will accept Donald Trump’s candidate filing for President of the United States

West Virginia Press Association

Charleston, W.Va – Responding to several recent inquiries from the public, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner said that today he will accept the candidate filing of Donald J. Trump for President of the United States. Secretary Warner is the chief elections officer for the State of West Virginia.

WV Republican Party Chair Elgine McCardle informed the office that she plans to lead a delegation at 4:00 pm today to officially hand-deliver Trump’s Certificate of Announcement to Secretary Warner at the Secretary of State’s Office in the State Capitol in Room 157-K.

Secretary Warner’s authority to accept Trump’s filing was challenged in West Virginia by Texas resident John Castro. United States District Judge Irene Berger recently dismissed that challenge, making clear that Trump is eligible to be on the ballot in West Virginia. Castro’s appeal is pending in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“With the dismissal of a federal lawsuit on December 21, 2023, filed by an out-of-state plaintiff, Donald Trump is eligible to file a Certificate of Announcement and be placed on the ballot in West Virginia for the 2024 Primary Election,” said Secretary Warner.

“Under my authority as chief elections officer as confirmed by the District Court’s ruling, today I will accept Donald Trump’s Certificate of Announcement for President of the United States.”

At this time, no other presidential candidates have notified the Office of their intentions to file their Certificates of Announcement. Once notified, the Office will inform the media of the communicated dates and times.