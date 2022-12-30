Nothing like a good book: West Virginia debuts literacy campaign for elementary students

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s both the classroom adage and intellectual absolute: By third grade, a kid is no longer learning to read.

He’s reading to learn.

Or, he should be.

However, that’s not always the case in West Virginia, as far as the most recent national assessments go – and that’s why David Roach took the story to the state Board of Education two weeks ago.

Roach is the state’s Superintendent of Schools and he unveiled a new literacy campaign. “Ready, Read, Write West Virginia,” designed to engineer a new happy ending to the above.

Make that, a happy new beginning, the superintendent said…

