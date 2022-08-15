North Central West Virginia experienced hotter, wetter summer than average as of middle of August￼

By Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — This summer has been hotter and wetter than average, according to climate data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Precipitation has been considerably above average despite a dry start to June.

“Overall, it’s definitely been a wetter-than-average summer compared to previous summers,” said Levi Cornett, meteorologist with NOAA’s National Weather Service in Charleston. “Clarksburg, for the month of July, that was the wettest month so far. Normal is about 5.4 inches, and this summer for July, Clarksburg was 6.36 inches, so almost a whole inch over observed precipitation for the month of July.”

Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said that since the start of meteorological summer, which is June 1, precipitation stands at 14.56 inches for Clarksburg…

