North Central West Virginia churches collect thousands of shoebox gifts for impoverished children worldwide

By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For nearly 30 years, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has delivered shoeboxes full of gifts to children in need across the globe. This year, the organization hopes to distribute approximately 9.5 million boxes and are projecting to send their 200 millionth box since inception.

Churches in Monongalia, Preston, and Marion counties have been working year-round to add to that total and send a little piece of West Virginia around the globe. Eight locations in the tri-county area have been collecting shoe boxes from the community and other organizations during their national collection week this week.

This weekend, the boxes collected at all the individual locations will be brought to a central drop-off location at the Christian and Missionary Alliance (CMA) Church on Elmhurst Street in Morgantown.

The individual boxes will be packaged into larger cartons that hold roughly 15 to 16 shoeboxes. Starting Friday morning, two or three tractor trailer trucks will be brought in to take all the boxes to a processing and shipping hub in North Carolina…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/11/19/local-churches-collect-thousands-of-shoebox-gifts-for-impoverished-children-worldwide/