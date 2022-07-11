North Central West Virginia Airport receives $15M windfall from USDOT for new terminal project￼

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — North Central West Virginia Airport is about to have a new terminal thanks to a grant from the federal government.

Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that NCWV Airport was awarded $15 million in funds from President Biden’s infrastructure package which passed last November.

The funds will be put toward construction of a new terminal for the airport.

Years of improvements have happened on the organizational side and the industrial side of the NCWV Airport, but passengers are still departing out of the same terminal built in 1966, when the airport opened to the public.

Last summer, the airport’s board — the Benedum Airport Authority — announced a major project to excavate a huge portion of earth to create 100 acres of usable land for industry and a new 40,000 square-foot terminal…

