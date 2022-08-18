North Central West Virginia Airport cuts the ribbon on its next chapter￼

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The mountain has been moved.

The dream of moving the mountain situated behind the industrial and educational campus adjacent to the North Central West Virginia Airport has been in conversations since the airport was created.

After years of setbacks, the dirt was finally moved, and the airport now has over 100 acres of flat land for new development.

Tuesday, members of the airport’s board and the public gathered on that land along with Gov. Jim Justice to cut the ribbon on what will become the West Virginia AeroTech Park.

“This is all to expand the aerospace industry in West Virginia. We have a big aerospace impact now, but we wanted to expand it,” Airport Director Rick Rock said. “We had West Virginia University do an economic impact study and we believe we can create a billion dollars with this land.” …

