North Central West Virginia Airport awards $25M bid for new terminal building

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The governing board or North Central West Virginia Airport has awarded a Pennsylvania construction company the $25 million contract to construct a new terminal building.

Mascaro Construction Company, of Pittsburgh, was the lowest bidder at $25.6 million. Mascaro was awarded the bid Tuesday afternoon during a special session of the Benedum Airport Authority, NCWV Airport’s governing body.

In June 2021, excavation began on the “move the mountain” project, with the goal of creating 100 acres of flat land to use for economic development and expansion. The BAA cut the ribbon on that 100 acres this past August, now the terminal’s construction will mark the next step in the process — filling all that empty space.

“This new terminal is going to be the center of everything we do. The runway is our biggest asset, now we’ll have a nice terminal to go with it,” Airport Director Rick Rock said. “We’ve been at this for five years and we’ve kept a lot of people on the same page… bottom line is we’re doing this for the people of West Virginia.” …

