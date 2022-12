WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The nomination period for the 2023 West Virginia Business Hall of Fame is now open.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs on Aug. 29, 2023. Deadline for applicants is Jan. 2, 2023.

Learn more about the nomination process: https://business.wvu.edu/alumni/business-hall-of-fame#nominations