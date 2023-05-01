NHF seeks 2023 nominations for Accuracy in Media Award for depiction of migraine and headache disorders in film, TV

WV Press Release Sharing

CHICAGO, Ill. – The National Headache Foundation (NHF) has announced it is seeking 2023 nominations for the Ellen Aubry Memorial Award to recognize the accurate depiction of headache and migraine disorders in film and television media.

Nominations are now being accepted and can be submitted by both viewers and producers for consideration until August 15, 2023. The winners will be recognized at the NHF’s 37th Annual Gala on Nov. 4, 2023, in Chicago, Ill.

In 2022, NHF selected the NBC television drama series “Chicago Fire” as the recipient of the inaugural Ellen Aubry Memorial Award. Representatives of the show, produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment, accepted the award at last year’s NHF Gala in Chicago.

“We are all honored and grateful that the family of Ellen Aubry established this award in her memory,” said Tom Dabertin, CEO/Executive Director of NHF. “We feel it is already raising awareness and helping reduce the stigma associated with migraine and headache disorders.”

“NHF recognizes the immense impact that film and television have on educating and informing viewers on the challenges in our lives,” said Dabertin. “One of the most disruptive and impactful disorders, which affects more than 52 million adults in the United States, is migraine and chronic headache. The NHF is pleased to annually recognize films, documentary/news, and television projects that depict an accurate portrayal of this consequential health issue.”

Ellen Aubry Memorial Award nominations should be submitted at https://headaches.org/2022/02/16/aubryaward/

