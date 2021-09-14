Local newspapers to be eligible for tax credits tied to local journalists

Dean Ridings | America’s Newspapers

The Payroll Credit for Compensation of News Journalists has been submitted as a component of the Ways and Means Committee’s markup that was released Monday morning. This credit, a key component of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (LJSA), will provide local newsrooms the opportunity to receive a five-year tax credit of up to $25,000 per journalist in the first year and up to $15,000 in the subsequent four years.

The reconciliation bill has been submitted and is scheduled soon for a vote in the Ways & Means Committee….

Read more: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/stories/newsroom-tax-credit-component-included-in-ways-and-means-committee-markup,202294