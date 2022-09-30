New WV Press Foundation education webinars on revenue and subscribers are scheduled for October

WVPA Foundation funding access to industry training webinars for all member newspapers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association Foundation, in conjunction with Online Media Campus, is funding access to member newspapers to the OMC industry training webinar program.

The Foundation has partnered with OMC and is paying all WVPA newspaper fees. While individual attendance for a webinar is $35 per employee, through the Foundation sponsorship, WVPA member newspapers and associates can register as many employees as needed without cost.

View the webinar site at https://onlinemediacampus.com/webinars/

If you still need the access code for these webinars or the archives, contact Don Smith at [email protected] or 304-550-0454.

Webinars scheduled for October include:

Oct. 6

Oct. 13