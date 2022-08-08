New West Virginia GOP Leader Elgine McArdle seeks stronger base

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. — New West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Elgine McArdle believes voters need to decide whether they are a Republican or a Democrat before they can cast a ballot in primary elections.

Presently both the Republican and Democratic parties in West Virginia allow voters with no party affiliation to request a party ballot when there are partisan primary contests. The number of non-party, or Independent, voters has been growing over the past decade, though Republicans now outnumber Democrats in the state.

The most recent registration numbers show West Virgnia with 444,318 Republicans; 382,559 Democrats; and 264,117 with no party affiliation.

McArdle hints she may propose eliminating the non-party voters’ choice for a Republican ballot in future elections…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2022/08/new-wvgop-leader-elgine-mcardle-seeks-stronger-base/