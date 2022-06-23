New training for law enforcement in West Virginia to focus on intellectual or development disabilities￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Beginning June 13, Safe Interactions for Law Enforcement and Persons with Intellectual or Development Disabilities training began statewide, as officers took the initiative to arm themselves with better training for interactions that are becoming more common.

The statewide training initiative is designed to provide comprehensive training to law enforcement officers on safe interactions with people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder.

“The need for law enforcement officer training on autism spectrum disorder is critical for 21st century policing,” First Sgt. K.G. Murray, of the West Virginia State Police, said in a release from West Virginia University Health Services. “As parents of a young adult and teen with ASD, it is the hope of my wife and me that ASD awareness training is a highly-effective educational tool for all law enforcement in West Virginia, where most of our encounters with those with ASD are positive. Through this training, West Virginia can be the light for the rest of the nation to follow when it comes to ASD training and education for law enforcement and all first responders.” …

