Walks to End Alzheimer’s set for this weekend in West Virginia’s New River and North Panhandle regions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Walks to End Alzheimer’s return as in-person events on Saturday in the New River region and on Sunday in the Northern Panhandle.

WHO: Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter

WHAT: Will host the 2021 New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WHEN: Saturday, September 25; Promise Garden Ceremony at 10 a.m. and the Walk begins afterward.

WHERE: JW and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt Hope

WHY: The New River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings together individuals who have a passion for the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and who want to drive awareness and raise funds to find a cure for the disease. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak, walk. In West Virginia, 39,000 individuals are living with the disease.

WHO: Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter

WHAT: Will host the 2021 Northern Panhandle Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WHEN: Sunday, September 26; Promise Garden Ceremony at 2 p.m. and the Walk begins at 2:15 p.m.

WHERE: Oglebay Resort, 465 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, W

WHY: The Northern Panhandle Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings together individuals who have a passion for the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and who want to drive awareness and raise funds to find a cure for the disease. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak, walk. In West Virginia, 39,000 individuals are living with the disease.

This year, the Northern Panhandle Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to an in-person event. The money raised goes for Alzheimer’s research and care and support for local families. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter has. This year’s goal is $45,000. Participants can also walk in their neighborhoods.

Visuals: The Promise Garden Ceremony, in which participants lift up different color pin-wheel flowers, is colorful and moving.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’sis the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s. Attachments area