New River Gorge National Park included in list of six best U.S. National Parks to see fall foliage

BestLifeonline.com includes West Virginia park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Bestlifeonline.com, in its listing of six best U.S. National Parks to see fall foliage, has included the New River Gorge National Park.

In an article by Abby Reinhard featured on Bestlifeonline.com, New River is listed as No. 5:

“…If you love to immerse yourself in fall, or even call yourself a “leaf peeper,” you might want to consider heading to a U.S. national park as the leaves begin to change. Read on to find out where travel experts say you should book a trip to enjoy crisp temperatures and the most stunning seasonal scenery. …

Head to the newest national park, New River Gorge, and embrace the autumnal atmosphere. Nestled in West Virginia, this park was first designated in Dec. 2020, and fall foliage is best observed between mid- to late October, Becky Sullivan, executive director of the New River Gorge Convention & Visitors Bureau, says.

“The best views can be found at the New River Gorge Bridge, located just outside of Fayetteville,” Sullivan explains. “There are spectacular views at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center … which has two overlooks of the gorge and bridge….”

Read the article here.