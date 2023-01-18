New River CTC receives $100,000 grant from American Electric Power Foundation

WV Press Release Sharing

BEAVER, W.Va. — New River Community and Technical College received a $100,000 American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation grant to support the purchase of equipment for the college’s development of an Aircraft Maintenance Technician School.

“We appreciate AEP’s support in assisting the College to develop innovative programs,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “College programs, like this one, are designed to meet the needs of employers in our region and to train and employ community members. Partners like Appalachian Power and the AEP Foundation are essential in helping us to fulfill our mission as a community college.”

The Aircraft Maintenance Technician School with an Airframe and Powerplant rating will support manufacturing and innovation initiatives by working with the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. New River CTC’s Board of Governors along with the West Virginia Community and Technical College Council approved the purchase of a hangar at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in 2022.

New River CTC receives the check from the AEP Foundation. Pictured (from left to right) New River CTC Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Grants Steven Lacek; Dean of Workforce, Technical, and Community Education Jonathan Hartwell; Appalachian Power External Affairs Manager Ronn Robinson; College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver; and Interim Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Underbakke.

“The American Electric Power Foundation is pleased to help foster education, training and economic advancement through this grant,” said Ronn Robinson, external affairs manager with Appalachian Power. “The college’s acquisition of this airframe will advance its aircraft maintenance program and provide training opportunities that will translate into good jobs for NRCTC students and the community,” he said.

Both the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the Greenbrier Valley Regional Airport are now classified as AEROReady™ regions, indicating that the infrastructure is in place to build this sector of the economy.

New River CTC is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to obtain the necessary FAR 147 certificates to be able to offer the aircraft maintenance courses.

Visit www.newriver.edu, email [email protected] or call 866-349-3739 for information about admission to New River CTC.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Webster. The College offers classes online, in Beaver at the Raleigh County Campus, in Ghent at the Advanced Technology Center, in Hinton at Summers County ARH Hospital, in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, in Marlinton at One Room University, in Princeton at the Mercer County Campus and in Summersville at the Nicholas County Campus.

