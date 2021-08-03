New River Community and Technical College President stresses need for CTCs and reliable broadband during meeting with Congressional Delegation in Washington, D.C.

BEAVER, W.Va. — Stressing that “accessibility to education and training is essential to the future of West Virginia,” New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver and her staff meet last week with West Virginia’s congressional delegation.

Copenhaver met with U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and and U.S. Representative Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and the College Foundation Michael Green and Campus Director and Community Outreach Robby Queen also attended the meeting at the U.S. Capitol.



“Accessibility to education and training is essential to the future of West Virginia. … New River CTC is working to establish new programs to meet the demand for qualified employees, and we want to ensure that our delegation in Washington understands the role New River CTC plays in the communities we serve; the need for reliable, accessible broadband in our region; and express our appreciation for funding through the COVID-19 economic relief funds,” Copenhaver said.



New River CTC launched a new LPN to RN Bridge program earlier this year, and the college is developing an Aircraft Maintenance Technician School in partnership with the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Additional program offerings in development include certified nursing assistant (CNA), heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial driver’s license (CDL) and a surgical technician program.



“We greatly appreciate the time Senators Manchin and Capito and Representative Miller took to meet with us. We look forward to continuing to work with them to showcase the great things happening at New River CTC,” Copenhaver added.

Fall classes at New River CTC will begin Aug. 16, with the college offering in-person classes on-campus, online and web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing.



New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).