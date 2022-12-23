New battery manufacturer locating to Weirton, West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia economic development officials announced Thursday that Hancock County will be home to a new battery manufacturing plant in the near future.

Massachusetts-based Form Energy said Thursday they will build a manufacturing facility to build specialty batteries on the former Weirton Steel site. The location would give the company access to rail and barge transportation.

“This is as good of an announcement that could ever possibly be made,” Justice said. “This today is further testimony of absolutely us moving into a situation and economy where we are diversified even more. We want goodness across the board. We want West Virginia to be known forever more as that energy state that always figured it out.”

“This is an incredible day,” said Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “It represents a transition for West Virginia to the new age economy. West Virginia has a great history of a fossil fuel industry. We have mined the coal, built the steel that built the bridge that carried the troops that won the wars. Now, this town once again will be revitalized with new energy, new opportunity, new growth and new hope in this season of hope.” …

