National Youth Science Foundation pushing to expand to all parts of West Virginia

By Joe Severino, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Youth Science Foundation has had a presence in the Mountain State for almost 40 years, but Ryan Haupt, one of the nonprofit’s directors, sees that footprint growing significantly in the coming years.

Ten area middle school students have spent the week at the Clay Center, taking part in the foundation’s first microbiology summer camp in Charleston. The program has operated in Huntington successfully for the past few years, Haupt said, but the group has not blossomed into other West Virginia communities until this year.

The foundation is best known for its National Youth Science Camp, hosted at its main campus in Davis. Since 1963, the foundation has selected two recent high school graduates from each state and the District of Columbia — and in partnership with the U.S. State Department, the group has previously invited students from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago, to attend its summer camp in the Monongahela National Forest, according to its website.

Children are drawn to the camp for many reasons, but the foundation continues to cover costs for campers, making it possible for every child to have a chance to attend, Haupt said. Now the foundation’s longtime success has allowed it to branch out from Tucker County…

