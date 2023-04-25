National Headache Foundation’s Migraine University Program representatives visit campuses, shares strategies

WV Press Release Sharing

CHICAGO, Ill. – Migraine University, a signature program of the non-profit National Headache Foundation (NHF), provides resources for young people living with migraine disease and headache disorders while trying to navigate their college experience.

NHF representatives have visited hundreds of college campuses for health fairs, student groups, and keynote remarks about how headache and migraine might impact college-age students.

Tom Dabertin, NHF Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director, said headache and migraine disorders started for him in his early college years in Indiana. “I learned firsthand that college students often lead lifestyles that put them at high risk for headache disorders,” he said.

Dabertin said many college students may experience a tension-type headache during their time on campus. He said this type of headache may cause non-throbbing, frequently bilateral pain. “The underlying cause of a tension-type headache is likely due to chemical and neuronal imbalances in the brain and may be related to muscle tightening in the back of the neck and/or scalp,” he said. “It is no surprise that tension-type headache occurs so frequently in the college population. Students spend much of their time in straining positions, whether it be sitting in uncomfortable lecture hall seats or hunching over tables trying to catch up on reading assignments.”

The National Headache Foundation has posted on its website — https://headaches.org/resources/migraine-university/ — a list of tips to help students to make it through their higher education experience with fewer headache occurrences.

Zack Figliuolo, who manages outreach for the Migraine University program at NHF, is available to schedule visits for himself and NHF colleagues. To schedule a campus visit by a NHF representative, please email [email protected]. NHF can also send materials and migraine kits for students.

