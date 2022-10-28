National Headache Foundation seeking donations to help military members and veterans with headache and migraine concerns

Operation Brainstorm continues throughout November

WV Press Release Sharing

CHICAGO, Ill. – The National Headache Foundation (NHF) announced today it will be raising money throughout November for Operation Brainstorm, a dedicated program created to offer enhanced services to veterans and active duty personnel with headache disorders and migraine disease.

NHF launched Operation Brainstorm in July and, in ensuing months, learned that much more can be done to broaden services.

“We need far more resources to increase access and quality of care for the men and women who bravely serve our country, and every penny donated goes a long way to closing that gap,” said Tom Dabertin, CEO/Executive Director of NHF. ‘Every Day in November Will Be Dedicated to Giving’