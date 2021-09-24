National Headache Foundation launched ‘Primary Care Migraine’

WV Press Release Sharing

CHICAGO, Ill. — The National Headache Foundation (NHF) launched Primary Care Migraine, a new educational training program available at no cost to health practitioners.

The program was announced by Tom Dabertin, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Headache Foundation. “NHF seeks to offer cutting-edge educational training and tools to help practitioners achieve the highest levels of diagnosis and treatment for patients experiencing migraine disease and headache disorders,” said Dabertin. “The peer-reviewed program focuses on diagnosis, secondary headache, acute therapy, and prevention and was just developed with the latest science and treatments.”

Dabertin said there are four 30-minute online modules to complete:

* Module 1: The Diagnosis of Migraine in Primary Care

* Module 2: Secondary Headache Disorders in Primary Care

* Module 3: ABCs of Acute Therapy in Primary Care

* Module 4: ABCs of Preventive Therapy in Primary Care

The course also offers a diagnosis tool to assist one in quickly diagnosing migraine while interviewing and examining patients. Dabertin said participation includes two hours of free CME and a complimentary membership to the National Headache Foundation.

“We aimed for convenience in developing this professional continuing education,” he added. “The app and web-based training allow practitioners to complete the training on their own schedule.”

The Primary Care Migraine app is available to download in Google Play<https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.primarycaremigraine> and the App Store<https://apps.apple.com/us/app/primary-care-migraine-nhf/id1587052605>.

For more details on the NHF’s Primary Care Migraine program, please visit https://www.pcmigraine.com/