National Headache Foundation announces availability of Migraine 101 videos

Eight brief, informative videos for those living with migraine and headache disorders

CHICAGO, Ill. – The National Headache Foundation (NHF) announced today a new video series for people living with migraine and headache disorders.

Tom Dabertin, CEO/Executive Director of the NHF, said the Migraine 101 videos address a comprehensive spectrum of topics, including lifestyle changes, diet, avoiding triggers, talking with your doctor, and the many migraine and headache treatment options available.

“These videos help to answer questions, concerns, and eliminate confusion,” said Dabertin. “We hope both patients and providers will take advantage of our updated and easily accessible video resources.”

Topics include:

Lifestyle and Diet

Avoiding Triggers

Using a Headache Diary

Acute Medications

Monoclonal Antibodies

Nasal Spray Injectables

Geopants and Ditans

Neurostimulation Devices

All of the Migraine 101 videos can be accessed at https://headaches.org/migraine-101/

