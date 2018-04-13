Murray Energy chief Robert Murray may buy power plants

By Casey Junkins

The Intelligencer of Wheeling

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio –Instead of relying on publicly traded utilities such as American Electric Power and FirstEnergy Corp. to purchase his coal, Robert E. Murray said he believes he may have a better idea –to just buy generators and let his company run them.

“It’s a new concept,” said Murray, chairman, president and CEO of Murray Energy Corp. Murray made his comments this week during the Bloomberg New Energy Finance Future of Energy Summit in New York City.

“If you control the fuel supply, you can price it how you want it,” he said. …

