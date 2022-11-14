Mountain Valley Pipeline developers hoping for an act of Congress; West Virginia reps remain supportive

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are hoping an act of Congress can help them finish the long-delayed project by the end of next year.

During Equitrans Midstream’s recent third quarter earnings call, chairman and CEO Thomas Karam said passing federal energy project permitting reform is the “best path” to seeing the natural gas transmission line finished in 2023.

“There continues to be significant, bipartisan support for federal energy infrastructure permitting reform legislation,” Karam said. “The litigation and regulatory issues present for critical natural gas infrastructure projects like MVP, combined with global events, clearly highlight the need for expeditious action by Congress on federal permitting reform legislation as the best path to complete the MVP project in 2023.”

Earlier this year, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., fought for inclusion of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022 in a Senate spending package that had to be passed by the end of September…

