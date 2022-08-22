Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery awards scholarship to Brayden Pates of Dunbar

WV Press Release Sharing

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) awarded a merit-based scholarship to Brayden Pates of Dunbar to be used for his higher education academic costs and fees.

Pates, a graduate of South Charleston High School and an exercise science student at Marshall University, received $1,000 for his college tuition and expenses. He is a patient at the MSOFS Kanawha City office.

Dr. Jack Krajekian, Board Certified Oral and Facial Surgeon at MSOFS, said “we want our patients to have every opportunity to secure the best possible education, and we want to do everything possible to help support them.”

Two other students – Marissa Jolea Forga of Richwood, W.Va., and Brooklyn Ring, of Roanoke, Va. — also received MSOFS scholarships. Forga is a patient at the MSOFS Beckley, W.Va., office and attends Glenville State University. Ring is a patient at the MSOFS Vinton, Va., office and is a student at Radford University.