The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair will be held July 1-3 at Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley.

Showcased as West Virginia’s original arts and crafts fair, the event is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and will be held at the conference center where it began.

Organizers have put together a long list of events, entertainment and concessions to complement the variety of gifted artisans displaying their hand-made goods under the big top tents, fair President Jean Smith said.

“It’s a nice mix that is composed of many of the popular artisans who have been coming to the fair for years and new ones that I’m sure our guests are going to enjoy as well,” Smith said…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2022/06/mountain-state-art-craft-fair-to-mark-60-years/