By Tyler Bennett, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

RIPLEY, W.Va. — After a one-year hiatus, the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair saw a successful return, as many attended the ‘Granddaddy of all Arts & Crafts Fairs’ over the July 4th weekend at Cedar Lakes.

Originating in 1963, the fair had a schedule that was jam-packed with events including exhibits such as glass blowing, blacksmithing and shingle splitting. The event also included interactive artisans offering hands-on opportunities including woodturning, stained glass, paper marbling and kite making.

That was all in addition to multiple vendors selling handmade crafts and arts.

“I have never seen people so happy and so calm. There’s no hurry, everybody’s just walking along, enjoying the weather, enjoying seeing people and meeting people that they haven’t seen in a year and a half to two years. So it was great. It’s been great,” Debbie Gard, Co-President of the MSACF, said…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2021/07/mountain-state-art-and-craft-fair-makes-triumphant-return/