By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s premier agricultural fair returns today for its 97th year with rides, entertainment, and everything West Virginia’s farmers have to offer.

The State Fair of West Virginia continues for the next 10 days until Aug. 20 at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg. The theme this year is “Mountain Grown Fun.”

Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt and the staff of the Department Agriculture have set up shop at the State Fair this week preparing for the festivities. For Leonhardt, there is no better event in the state for showing off West Virginia agriculture, agri-businesses and food products to attendees near and far.

“It’s always an exciting time of the year and a very busy time for the entire fair board, but also for the Department of Agriculture,” Leonhardt said in an interview Tuesday…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2022/08/mountain-grown-state-fair-of-west-virginia-returns-for-97th-year/