Morgantown, W.Va., medical device startup makes final round of prestigious industry pitch competition

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Endolumik, Inc., a medical device startup company based in Morgantown at West Virginia University and a participant in the 3 Steps To StartUp Program, has made it to the final round of the 2021 SAGES (Society of American Gastrointestinal & Endoscopic Surgeons) Shark Tank, a prestigious surgical innovation pitch competition.

“Endolumik has a highly innovative product and an astute business model so it’s no surprise they have made it to the final round of this national surgical device pitch competition,” said Guy Peduto, director of the 3 Steps to StartUp Program and director of the INNOVA Commercialization Group, an initiative of the High Tech Foundation. “This is proof positive that when you surround an innovative young company with the technical, professional and financial assistance they need, they can be successful.”

Endolumik was one of only three companies (out of nearly 50) to make the final round, which will take place at the annual SAGES conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept 1, 2021. They will compete against two other companies for the grand prize of $30,000 and the notoriety that will come with it.

Endolumik is developing fluorescence-guided surgical devices that can improve safety and clinical outcomes in gastrointestinal surgeries. The company’s principals include Dr. Nova Szoka, founder and chief medical officer, and Mara McFadden, chief executive officer. “From patenting, product design/development and prototyping to professional assistance and financing, West Virginia providers have worked with Endolumik to bring our vision and company to life,” Dr. Szoka said.

The company has received assistance from a number of West Virginia providers, to include West Virginia University, 3 Steps to StartUp, INNOVA Commercialization Group, and Intermed Labs at Mon Health, among others. “We wish them the best of luck in the final round of the SAGES Shark Tank competition,” Peduto shared.

For additional information, or to learn more about Endolumik, visit www.endolumik.com or contact Guy Peduto at (304) 290-1753.

About 3 Steps To StartUp

The INNOVA Commercialization Group in collaboration with TechConnect West Virginia and the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust created the 3 Steps to Start Up Program – to learn more about the 3 Steps to StartUp Program, or to apply, visit http://3steps2startup.com/.