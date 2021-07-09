Morgantown, W.Va., job fair assists Mylan employees preparing for layoff

By Lori L. Riley, Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With no new announcements to salvage their jobs, Mylan employees are looking for work.

The closing of Mylan Pharmaceutical’s Morgantown plant is scheduled to be complete by July 31, leaving 1,500 people jobless.

In response to the layoff, area organizations have rallied to assist job seekers. On Thursday, Morgantown Area Partnership, along with the Center for Career Development at West Virginia University, and Forge, a local business strategy firm, hosted a job fair at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.

“In May 2018, Mylan laid off 488 people,” said Frank Vitale, president and CEO of Forge. “I thought the community should respond and help those people find jobs. Well, a couple years later, here we are—the plant is unfortunately closing, and nearly 1,500 people are losing their jobs.” …

