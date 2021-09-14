Morgantown Cleanup Project, Health Right team up to offer sharps cleanup training for West Virginians

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Morgantown Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble started the Morgantown Cleanup Project Facebook group, she expected a handful of friends to sign on.

In less than a year, more than 400 people have joined the group, which organizes volunteer cleanup events like the one to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, in conjunction with personnel from Milan Puskar Health Right.

“We’re going to meet at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park and they’re going to do a brief training on proper techniques for proper handling and disposal of sharps, which we run into pretty frequently when we’re doing trail cleanups and things like that,” Trumble said.

Trumble said her desire to organize cleanup drives predates her time on city council, as does Health Right’s push to have sharps disposal boxes placed at locations known to be frequented by IV drug users.

That initiative dates back to fall 2019, when Health Right first pitched the idea to the city.

Health Right Executive Director Laura Jones told The Dominion Post the process was delayed by difficulties actually getting the containers due to a combination of overwhelming demand and COVID-induced production lags…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/09/13/morgantown-cleanup-project-health-right-team-up-to-offer-sharps-cleanup-training/