More freshmen enrolling in West Virginia community colleges and universities, officials say

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After all those low marks in reading and math assessments this fall for West Virginia’s K-12 public school students, a positive blip is now occurring on the radar as 2022 wraps to a close, Sarah Armstrong Tucker said.

It comes in the form of increased enrollment this term across the state’s community and technical college system, said Tucker, who is chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

Enrollment in those institutions is up from 15,555 in 2021 to 15,770 this year, according to numbers released Monday by the commission.

While enrollment in four-year schools dipped slightly — 57,102 students in 2021 compared to the 56,303 currently attending, Tucker said she was heartened by the totals…

