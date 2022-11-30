Moore Capito announces run for West Virginia Governor

Warner, McCuskey also hints at gubernatorial run

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2024 race to be West Virginia’s next governor is slowly getting more crowded with the son of a U.S. senator announcing Monday, and Secretary of State Mac Warner and State Auditor J.B. McCuskey hinting at runs to supporters.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, announced his run for governor Tuesday morning on WV MetroNews Talkline with host Hoppy Kercheval.

“This is personal for me,” Capito said. “We have an election coming up in 2024 where we will pass the torch to a new generation. We’re going to need someone who has the experience and the grit to take us to the next level.

Capito is in his third two-year term in the House of Delegates and finishing up his first two years as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, where he previously served as vice chairman. Capito is an attorney with the Babst Calland law firm…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2022/11/moore-capito-announces-run-for-w-va-governor/