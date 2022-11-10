Mooney’s 2nd District landslide biggest of his West Virginia Congressional career

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Republican Rep. Alex Mooney won the biggest landslide of his West Virginia Congressional career Tuesday night, receiving 65.62% of the vote over Democratic candidate Barry Wendell.

Mooney received 159,379 votes to Wendell’s 83,489 (34.38%).

Both were vying to represent the new 2nd Congressional District, covering 26 northern counties including both panhandles.

Mooney now represents the current 2nd District, which spans 17 counties across the center of the state.

He was first elected in 2014, winning 47.08% of the vote. His percentages varied in subsequent elections: 2016, 58.18%; 2018, 53.96%; 2020, 63.08%…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/11/09/mooneys-2nd-district-landslide-biggest-of-his-west-virginia-congressional-career/