Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital gives back this holiday season

KINGWOOD, W.Va.– Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital employees continued their yearly holiday giving tradition by providing donations to the Salvation Army of Preston County and Stonerise Kingwood.

Hospital staff sponsored 33 children for the Salvation Army Angel Trees program. The program helps provide gifts for children around the country each year during the holiday season. Staff also donated 50 senior care packages to Stonerise Kingwood. Donations included items such as shampoo, body wash, lotion, socks, crossword puzzles, and other essentials.

“Each year, we are so fortunate to support our community through these causes and work with these wonderful organizations,” said Melissa Lockwood, Chief Administrative Officer of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. “Our staff understands the importance of donating and we are so thankful for their generosity and support. Our community drives us, and we want to give back any way that we can.”

The departments at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital donate and support these organizations and their causes annually to give back to the Preston County community. In 2021, the hospital donated to the Salvation Army and Hopemont Hospital.

Additionally, Mon Health System held its 2022 United Way Day of Giving last week. This year’s campaign raised over $54,000 total for United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, Tygart Valley United Way, and United Way of Gilmer, Lewis & Upshur Counties. The United Way plays a vital role in helping the community, focusing on health, education, and financial stability.

To learn more about Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, visit MonHealth.com.

About Mon Health System: Mon Health System, part of Vandalia Health, is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia that works together to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves. It includes six hospitals – its flagship, Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood; Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston; Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall; affiliate, Grafton City Hospital in Grafton; affiliate, Highland-Clarksburg Hospital in Harrison County; Mon Health – DASCO Home Medical Equipment in Morgantown and Weston; and The Village at Heritage Point. Mon Health System is also part of many Joint Ventures such as Acuity Hospital of Morgantown, Monongalia EMS, Amedisys Hospice, Care Partners, Encompass, Intermed Labs, and the Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery to preserve choice, improve access and ensure the highest quality of care. For more information, visit monhealth.com.