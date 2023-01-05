Millions for West Virginia projects included in federal Omnibus bill

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The federal Omnibus bill for 2023 has millions of dollars earmarked for area projects, including land acquisition for a Mercer County Multipurpose Center, a new County Commission building in McDowell County, a Princeton Multi-Use Community Center and funding for the Princeton Renaissance Theater.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., made the announcement Wednesday, releasing details of the $250.9 million coming to West Virginia from the bill.

As a member of the Appropriations Committee and after discussions with the committee and the corresponding federal agencies, Capito was able to secure the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) measures for a variety of West Virginia projects.

The earmarks Capito authored after having consulted and worked with entities and organizations across the state were included in the FY23 federal funding bill that passed on Dec, 22, 2022…

