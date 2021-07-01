Million Dollar Baby(Dog) delivers

Morgantown woman snags weekly big prize

by Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sharon Turner had a million questions when the State Police knocked on her door Wednesday afternoon.

Two hours later, she received a million-dollar answer from Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog.

That was when the state’s leader and his faithful English bulldog sought her out at Kegler’s, a popular bowling alley and sports bar on Chestnut Ridge Road.

“OK, everybody,” the governor said, with the pup on a leash.

“Babydog is looking for, believe or not, the next millionaire in the state of West Virginia. Where’s Sharon Turner?” …

