Mike Pence visits Harpers Ferry, thanks border agents

By DANYEL VanREENEN

The Journal

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — Vice President of the United States Mike Pence was joined by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Kevin McAleenan at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Advanced Training Facility in Harpers Ferry on Wednesday to tour the facility and to urge members of Congress to “stand up for border security.”

At the end of his tour, Pence, Nielsen and McAleenan addressed an assembled crowd of CBP agents-in-training and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.

“The work (CBP is doing) is more important and frankly more challenging than ever,” Pence said. “As all of you know, our nation today faces an undeniable security and humanitarian crisis (on our southern border).”

