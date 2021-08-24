Micrologic Tower serving Tucker County and surrounding areas

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Micrologic was proposed by the Tucker County 911 Center to install a 120-foot freestanding tower that will connect the Tucker County 911 Center with first responders. The new installation will bring safety, security, and most importantly reliability to the Tucker County community.

The tower was placed for reliable radio communication purposes and will offer dependability to the 911 center. Micrologic worked closely with the 911 center, the City of Parsons, and the Tucker County Commission to make the new tower possible.

Strong and stable communication is essential for the call center as they service Tucker County and surrounding regions. “I needed the services because we couldn’t rely on our T1 line for radio communication and that’s how we contact and reach our first responders in the county. I can’t have unreliability,” says Tucker County 911 Center Director, Beverly Cantrell. “Our fire departments and first responders go out to rescue people and we have to have a way to reliably communicate with them. The tower Micrologic has provided us will do just that.”

The Micrologic team installed the freestanding tower in early spring 2021 and the tower is ready for use. The team also set up the microwave transmitters that will be used for the radios that will communicate with the tower.

“I would absolutely recommend Micrologic to other businesses in the area,” says Cantrell, “We also have a contract with Micrologic for security system installation.”

Micrologic is conveniently located in north central West Virginia at 1020 Old Elkins Road in Buckhannon. Services offered by the company include—but are not limited to—the installation and service of high-speed internet, security, digital phone, and data networking solutions for residential and commercial clients.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit micrologicwv.com or call 866-3WLOGIC.

About Micrologic

Micrologic has served North Central/Central West Virginia since 1993 and is located at 1120 Old Elkins Road in Buckhannon. The full-service telecommunications company provides design, installation, and maintenance of internet infrastructure, network systems, security systems, and telephone systems.

Micrologic provides a wide range of high-quality solutions and services throughout West Virginia and surrounding states. Micrologic’s solutions are flexible, reliable and cover both wired and wireless infrastructures. Micrologic can deliver state-of-the-art communications solutions to keep both residential and commercial networks running smoothly in today’s fast-paced world. The Buckhannon, West Virginia based company continually expands its network and offerings to meet customer’s growing needs.