WVPA Sharing Merry Christmas from West Virginia Press on December 15, 2022 More in WVPA Sharing: Governor Justice announces $548 million in fed money for repairing, replacing bridges across West Virginia; plus vehicle registration, titling to all-digital December 15, 2022 West Virginia school head unveils literacy strategy December 15, 2022 U.S. Senator Capito praises McKinley for work in Congress December 15, 2022 Betsy Miles and Sergio Rodriquez offer a Christmas greeting on behalf of the West Virginia Press Association, its member newspapers and associate members, Watch for news updates from Betsy and Sergio in 2023. A [email protected] Production