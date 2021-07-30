Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /srv/users/wvpressorg/apps/wvpressorg/public/wp-content/plugins/leaky-paywall/include/class-restrictions.php on line 650
Media Alert: Governor Justice, U.S. Congressional Delegation, W.Va. State Legislative Leaders at GO-WV meeting - West Virginia Press Association
The Latest

Media Alert: Governor Justice, U.S. Congressional Delegation, W.Va. State Legislative Leaders at GO-WV meeting

July 30, 2021
2 minute read
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Gas and Oil Association of WV has issued the following media alert on the upcoming GO-WV meeting.

The 2021 Inaugural Summer Meeting of the Gas and Oil Association of WV Inc. (GO-WV) will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Aug. 1-3, in the Eisenhower Room at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

The schedule for Aug. 2:

8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Industry Presentations/Business Session

Welcome
Maribeth Anderson, GO-WV Co-VP and Program Chair

2020 Oil and Gas Person of the Year Presentation
Awarded to Jan Chapman, Key Oil Company

Washington, DC Update
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller
U.S. Congressman David McKinley

View from the Speaker’s Chair
Roger Hanshaw, Speaker, West Virginia House of Delegates

Oil and Gas – Past, Present and Future – Ergon’s Outlook
Kris Patrick
COO, Ergon, Inc.


Environmental, Social and Governance Panel
Moderator: Maribeth Anderson

Panel:
Toby Rice, CEO, EQT Corporation
Mike John, CEO, Northeast Natural Energy LLC
Richard Hyde, Executive Director, One Future

Remaining Relevant in an Unfair Environment
Woody Thrasher, Chairman
The Thrasher Group

Fossil Fuels and Bank Lending
Riley Moore, West Virginia State Treasurer

Closing Comments
Ben Sullivan, GO-WV Co-President
Tom Westfall, GO-WV Co-President

The schedule for Aug. 3:

8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Industry Presentations

Welcome
Maribeth Anderson, GO-WV Co-VP and Program Chair

Guest Speaker
Governor Jim Justice

Guest Speaker
Paul Ruppert
BHE Gas Transmission & Storage

Guest Speaker
WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward

Guest Speaker
WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Legislative Leaders Panel
Co-Moderators:

Charlie Burd, GO-WV Executive Director
Philip A. Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale

Panel:
Key West Virginia Lawmakers

Closing Comments
Ben Sullivan, GO-WV Co-President
Tom Westfall, GO-WV Co-President

This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above, please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or dslaughter@gowv.com.

