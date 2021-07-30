Media Alert: Governor Justice, U.S. Congressional Delegation, W.Va. State Legislative Leaders at GO-WV meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Gas and Oil Association of WV has issued the following media alert on the upcoming GO-WV meeting.

The 2021 Inaugural Summer Meeting of the Gas and Oil Association of WV Inc. (GO-WV) will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Aug. 1-3, in the Eisenhower Room at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.



The schedule for Aug. 2:



8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Industry Presentations/Business Session



Welcome

Maribeth Anderson, GO-WV Co-VP and Program Chair



2020 Oil and Gas Person of the Year Presentation

Awarded to Jan Chapman, Key Oil Company



Washington, DC Update

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller

U.S. Congressman David McKinley



View from the Speaker’s Chair

Roger Hanshaw, Speaker, West Virginia House of Delegates



Oil and Gas – Past, Present and Future – Ergon’s Outlook

Kris Patrick

COO, Ergon, Inc.



Environmental, Social and Governance Panel

Moderator: Maribeth Anderson



Panel:

Toby Rice, CEO, EQT Corporation

Mike John, CEO, Northeast Natural Energy LLC

Richard Hyde, Executive Director, One Future



Remaining Relevant in an Unfair Environment

Woody Thrasher, Chairman

The Thrasher Group



Fossil Fuels and Bank Lending

Riley Moore, West Virginia State Treasurer



Closing Comments

Ben Sullivan, GO-WV Co-President

Tom Westfall, GO-WV Co-President



The schedule for Aug. 3:



8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Industry Presentations



Welcome

Maribeth Anderson, GO-WV Co-VP and Program Chair



Guest Speaker

Governor Jim Justice



Guest Speaker

Paul Ruppert

BHE Gas Transmission & Storage

Guest Speaker

WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward



Guest Speaker

WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey



Legislative Leaders Panel

Co-Moderators:

Charlie Burd, GO-WV Executive Director

Philip A. Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale



Panel:

Key West Virginia Lawmakers



Closing Comments

Ben Sullivan, GO-WV Co-President

Tom Westfall, GO-WV Co-President

This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above, please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or dslaughter@gowv.com.