Media Alert: Governor Justice, U.S. Congressional Delegation, W.Va. State Legislative Leaders at GO-WV meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Gas and Oil Association of WV has issued the following media alert on the upcoming GO-WV meeting.
The 2021 Inaugural Summer Meeting of the Gas and Oil Association of WV Inc. (GO-WV) will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Aug. 1-3, in the Eisenhower Room at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.
The schedule for Aug. 2:
8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Industry Presentations/Business Session
Welcome
Maribeth Anderson, GO-WV Co-VP and Program Chair
2020 Oil and Gas Person of the Year Presentation
Awarded to Jan Chapman, Key Oil Company
Washington, DC Update
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller
U.S. Congressman David McKinley
View from the Speaker’s Chair
Roger Hanshaw, Speaker, West Virginia House of Delegates
Oil and Gas – Past, Present and Future – Ergon’s Outlook
Kris Patrick
COO, Ergon, Inc.
Environmental, Social and Governance Panel
Moderator: Maribeth Anderson
Panel:
Toby Rice, CEO, EQT Corporation
Mike John, CEO, Northeast Natural Energy LLC
Richard Hyde, Executive Director, One Future
Remaining Relevant in an Unfair Environment
Woody Thrasher, Chairman
The Thrasher Group
Fossil Fuels and Bank Lending
Riley Moore, West Virginia State Treasurer
Closing Comments
Ben Sullivan, GO-WV Co-President
Tom Westfall, GO-WV Co-President
The schedule for Aug. 3:
8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Industry Presentations
Welcome
Maribeth Anderson, GO-WV Co-VP and Program Chair
Guest Speaker
Governor Jim Justice
Guest Speaker
Paul Ruppert
BHE Gas Transmission & Storage
Guest Speaker
WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward
Guest Speaker
WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Legislative Leaders Panel
Co-Moderators:
Charlie Burd, GO-WV Executive Director
Philip A. Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale
Panel:
Key West Virginia Lawmakers
Closing Comments
Ben Sullivan, GO-WV Co-President
Tom Westfall, GO-WV Co-President
This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above, please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or dslaughter@gowv.com.