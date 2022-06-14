Media Alert: Ascend West Virginia press conference set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; Pre-Register now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Tuesday, June 14, Ascend West Virginia, the nation’s premier talent attraction and retention program, will announce its second class.

In addition, applications will be opening on Tuesday, June 14 for all three program locations: Morgantown Area, Greenbrier Valley and the Eastern Panhandle. You are invited to be among the first to learn about the vision of the program and how it’s coming to life, as well as to hear from a few members of West Virginia’s newest residents.

WHAT: Ascend WV is announcing its second class, the first group moving to Greenbrier Valley. Attend the virtual press conference to hear about the current status of the program. Plus, learn more about the new class and hear from a few of its members.

Date: Tuesday, June 14

10:30 a.m. WHO: Speakers include those who funded and developed the program including:

Alys Smith – Co-Founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation

Gordon Gee ― President of West Virginia University

Danny Twilley ― Assistant Vice President of Economic, Community and Asset Development at West Virginia University

Chelsea Ruby ― Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism

Ryan King ― Greenbrier ValleyExperience Coordinator at West Virginia University

4 new Ascend class members

WHERE:

Link to register for press conference: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_H6mz-TLgSpySFb8HTWxlkQ

RESOURCES:

﻿A news release, interview opportunities and media kit featuring high-resolution images/b-roll will be available after the conference.

