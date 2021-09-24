Media Advisory: WVU workshop aims to educate West Virginians about drinking water testing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Institute of Water Security and Science has issued the following media advisory on a drinking water testing event in Fairmont on Saturday (Sept. 25) from 10 a.m. to noon.

WHAT: Free public drinking water testing program

WHO:Institute of Water Security and Science and Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University with assistance from WVU Extension Service

WHERE: Marion County Police Reserve Building, 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont

WHEN: Saturday (Sept. 25) 10 a.m. to noon

NOTES: Sponsored by the Equitrans Midstream Foundation, the program emphasizes the importance of safe drinking water and regular drinking water quality testing.

Participants will receive a free drinking water test kit and the support required to interpret their results.

The on-site media contact will be Leah Nestor, public relations specialist; 304-290-8680 or [email protected].

CONTACT: Lindsay Willey

Director of Marketing and Communications

Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design

304-293-2381; [email protected]