Media Advisory: WVU workshop aims to educate West Virginians about drinking water testing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Institute of Water Security and Science has issued the following media advisory on a drinking water testing event in Fairmont on Saturday (Sept. 25) from 10 a.m. to noon.
WHAT: Free public drinking water testing program
WHO:Institute of Water Security and Science and Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University with assistance from WVU Extension Service
WHERE: Marion County Police Reserve Building, 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont
WHEN: Saturday (Sept. 25) 10 a.m. to noon
NOTES: Sponsored by the Equitrans Midstream Foundation, the program emphasizes the importance of safe drinking water and regular drinking water quality testing.
Participants will receive a free drinking water test kit and the support required to interpret their results.
