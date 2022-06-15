Media Advisory: WVU Tech – New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Press Conference set for 4 p.m. Thursday

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. — WVU Tech has scheduled a press conference announcing its ongoing partnership with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and an upcoming special event for Golden Bear Athletics



WHO: West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech)

WHEN: Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Barrett-Kelley Athletic Hall of Fame, WVU Tech, 720 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801

WHAT: WVU Tech will share some exciting news related to an ongoing partnership between WVU Tech and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) on Thursday, June 16.



The University has worked closely with the NRGRDA on many projects, and the latest among those ventures is a fashion show fundraising event called GLAM Night Out on Oct. 22, 2022. NRGRDA is the presenting sponsor and the event will raise awareness of the growth of textile and apparel innovators in

our region and raise funds for WVU Tech athletics.

Designers Ripley Rader and Nesha Sanghavi – who were born in West Virginia and now run global apparel brands – will have apparel in the show as well as West Virginia-based retailers and other new apparel creators in our region.

Members of the community will serve as models in the fashion show. This event highlights the ongoing relationships among the University, the NRGRDA, local businesses and community leaders.



For a full list of sponsors and retailers involved, to sign on as a sponsor or to purchase tickets visit wvutech.edu/glam.



About WVU Tech: WVU Tech has been training leaders for more than 125 years and offers 30 academic programs, including 9\ ABET-accredited engineering programs. Ranked in the top 15% of earning potential in the country by PayScale and among the best undergraduate engineering programs in the nation by US News and World Report, WVU Tech has a rich history of academic excellence.

About NRGRDA: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services, the management of sites for new companies locating to our region, and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.



CONTACT:

Jen Wood | Director, University Relations | 304.561.8030 | [email protected]



