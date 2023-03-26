WVPA Sharing

Media Advisory: WVU President Gee to outline strategic vision, new initiatives during State of the University address at 10 a.m. Monday

WVUToday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —  West Virginia University’s news and information office has issued the following media advisory:

WVU President Gordon Gee will outline the strategic vision and new initiatives planned for WVU during State of the University address on Monday.


WHAT: West Virginia University spring State of the University address

WHO: President Gordon Gee

WHEN: Monday, March 27, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Mountainlair Ballrooms, WVU Downtown Campus, Morgantown

NOTES:

For those who cannot attend in person, a live stream will be available via Zoom.

Gee will lead a Q&A session with University leaders and audience members immediately following his address.

MEDIA CONTACT: April Kaull
Executive Director of Communications
University Relations
304-293-3990; [email protected]

